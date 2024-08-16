Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday is all about inspiration pushing you to greatness, just don't forget to gaze up at the stars! The daily horoscope for August 16 has the scoop on the celestial vibes coming your way.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 8/16/2024. © 123RF/varka

Astrology says the energy of Moon, stars, and planets can influence different areas of your life in different ways.



The horoscope is here to translate all that into practical advice that helps you ride these to the success you crave.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: trust in the guidance of the cosmic powers!

With the Moon waxing in Capricorn, you may find yourself drawn to helping those around you. It's a great time to think about how you can be useful to your loved ones.

The constellations can help you set priorities for today. What are you waiting for?