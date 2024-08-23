Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, August 23, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Friday 8/23/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Find out what the universe has in store for you in matters of love, career, and health this Friday with some insights from the daily horoscope on August 23!

Your free horoscope on Friday, August 23, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 8/23/2024. © 123RF/hui What's holding you back from realizing your main goals? Could you be standing in your own way? All twelve signs of the zodiac can benefit from looking both inwards and outwards for a better understanding of life's challenges. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, there's always a time and a place for recharging and regrouping. With the Moon still waning in Aries, the cosmic energies favor taking a beat before plowing on full steam ahead. Let your horoscope help give you the emotional peace you need to make progress in love, at work, and everywhere in between!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A romantic time lies ahead. Singles can look forward to some fun encounters. Tough tensions will block your ability to connect and your development. Change your way of thinking and control yourself.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Nothing can stop you, everything is flowing beautifully. It's time you planned a short getaway with your loved ones – you can afford it!



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You'll get that bit of luck you need to succeed. There will be challenges, but with some help, it will all go well. Watch your stubbornness, it could get you into a squabble.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Try calming your stomach with herbal tea. You feel encouraged to develop both professionally and personally. Review what you have achieved and make smart choices about the opportunities at hand.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Tender whispers may awaken a fiery passion. If you were more patient, many things would be much easier.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You put your heart and soul into your job, and it shows. Bear in mind that your thinking may be affected by your emotional fluctuations. Don't put all your eggs in one basket.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Loved ones whom you admire have a very strong influence on you. Going on a spending spree won't help you now. Be smarter with your spending and new opportunities will open up.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You can't go around taking credit for other people's successes. The stars favor quick decisions today. Luckily, you know what you want and are ready to speak your mind.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've got to work for that cake, Sagittarius. Dare to ask for help, you might just find a brilliant shortcut to your goals.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Let yourself be pampered and spoil those who deserve it in return. Now is the time for tenderness and devotion. You feel very connected to everyone, but part of you keeps thinking of the past. Fight it!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Everything is clearing up for the better. Time is on your side today. Professionally, you can expect lots of excitement and productivity. Don't let creature comforts distract you from your goals.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20