Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, August 29, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 8/29/2025

Are you searching for fulfillment this Friday? The daily horoscope can provide important guidance on how to make the most of your day.

Your free horoscope on Friday, August 29, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 8/29/2025. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Each star sign has the chance to take advantage of important opportunities and to avoid looming pitfalls. There is nothing stopping you from finding love, joy, and purpose. All you have to do is tune in to the wisdom of the universe. Lean on astrology as you seek out the right path to achieve your dreams. Embrace your inner strength with the help of Friday's horoscope!



Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You don't have to be so selfless all the time. Show your strength, even if it's difficult. Success is on the horizon. It's important to have those deep conversations with your partner.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your performance has everyone in awe. Enjoy it! Don't put off those tough financial discussions. Bite the bullet, or you could regret it down the line.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

It's not easy to stay fit. Remember your goals, and find a partner to keep you motivated. Helping others doesn't mean you should forget about yourself.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your instincts are spot on and can take you a long way in your career. Your health seems to be a little fragile. Focus on resting up this weekend.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You will face a tough challenge, but you won't be alone. An unexpected ally will come to your aid. A little more spontaneity could make your love life more exciting.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Make sure you dress appropriately for the weather. You'll still be super attractive. Hardly anyone will be able to resist you!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You like to surround yourself with creative people, which helps inspire you in return. You have very clear ideas about how your future should unfold. Make sure you still remain open to unforeseen possibilities.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't shy away from hard work. Show how conscientious you can be when you try! You have the whole weekend to recharge your batteries.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You might get inspiration from outside, but you will find the true answers within yourself. Be careful, there might be disagreements in the family. Try not to get pulled in.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're more in the mood for casual conversations than serious discussions, and that's okay. Be cautious with your finances. Plan some fun weekend activities to do for free.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are in tip-top shape. You will have a stroke of luck at just the right moment. Everyone will be grateful for your intervention.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20