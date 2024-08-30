Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, August 30, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Friday 8/30/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Making the right decisions for your own life is not always easy. The stars can help guide you through tough moments. Check out your daily horoscope to see what lies in store for you this Friday.

Your free horoscope on Friday, August 30, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 8/30/2024. © Unsplash/Amy Reed Every day, you encounter people and situations that can influence your destiny in unfathomable ways. Although you can't control everything, you do have the power to make your own decisions. The stars can help you on your journey. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the universe has answers to your burning questions, if you know how to listen.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Trust your gut, and let your instincts drive your decisions. Stand by your beliefs and convictions without backing down.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Professionally, a big storm is coming your way, so be prepared. You keep hiding your feelings in order to appear strong and in control on the outside, but this will catch up to you. Don't be afraid to be vulnerable every now and then.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you find people aren't gravitating to you, do an honest check in with yourself and see if you can improve your behavior. Your plans for the future are taking shape. Remember that change sometimes comes slowly.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't wait too long to make a decision and miss an opportunity you have now. Don't be shy in matters of love. Romance is in the air!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You know exactly what you are looking for, which is why you are ready to put yourself out there romantically. If an unexpected expense comes your way, change your budget accordingly.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Pay attention to your health. You won't be able to pursue your goals successfully if you don't prioritize your well-being. Take some time to find peace and quiet. You should exercise financial restraint and avoid any big spending.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Financially, things are on the up and up, thanks so some brilliant budgeting on your part. Keep it up, and be careful not to invest in the wrong projects. Think things through carefully before you take any action.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

If you have been betrayed by someone close to you, don't be ashamed to show your pain. Things may get tight financially, and you might have to make a few sacrifices. Hunker down, and soon things will be rosy again.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Make the right connections, and you may find success at your fingertips. Focus on giving your body what it needs, whether it be a massage, a walk in the park, or a warm bath.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Dedicated care is what it will take to reach your goals. You haven't been this conscientious and focused for a long time. Keep it up, and nothing can stop you.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You've gotten off to a great start, and everything is going in the right direction. You will receive interesting news and make some important contacts. But you should keep your feet on the ground today. Not all that glitters is gold.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20