Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, December 1, 2023

Your free horoscope on Friday, December 1, 2023
It's the first day of the last month of 2023!
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready to do some reflecting?
The planet Mercury moves into the calculating sign of Capricorn today. This helps many signs with sober and practical thinking. Now is a great time to put some organization into your life, especially your communication.
On top of that, the moon is moving from sensitive Cancer into the exuberant sign of Leo. Are you ready to let this bold vibe lift you up on the first day of a new month?
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
It's now or never for negotiations, Aries. You're stunning and very charismatic. Your words carry real weight.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
The sun's position wakes something up inside you today. You know you shouldn't go making mountains out of molehills. Your problems aren't is big as your fears. Dare to let go of your negativity.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You're a great motivator in any team. Your coworkers love your drive and guts. Allow yourself to be happy and enjoy that praise.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Your boss knows that you're irreplaceable. Being clear and forthcoming at home creates a space of mutual respect.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Withdraw and examine the chaos from a distance. A breach of trust shouldn't drive you mad; that relationship has been broken for a while.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Your interests are supported in almost every respect. If you're dissatisfied, it is a good time to to figure out why that is.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Peace, harmony, and a community spirit seem to be lacking in the circles you belong to. You have the power to set an example. You tend to let your feelings rule your words; you may want to employ a filter.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Enjoy warm and close time with your loved ones. Motivation is building in you once again, and you want to learn new things. It's time to plan your next travel adventure.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
It drives you nuts when colleagues use their smarts to avoid work. The celestial vibes make you want to spend your time cuddling and dreaming with your love.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You radiate calm and a sense of control. This benefits those around you. When you get overwhelmed, you tend to turn to bad habits. Take care!
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
With your charming personality, you'll win new friends wherever you go. Sensitive Aquariuses are currently in a bad position professionally.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Take a beat to think about how you're using your energy. You don't have unlimited resources, Pisces. Make more compromises with your family.
