Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, December 1, 2023

What kind of energy is coming on the first day of December? Will good luck light up your life? Check out your daily horoscope to find out.

It's the first day of the last month of 2023!

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready to do some reflecting?

The planet Mercury moves into the calculating sign of Capricorn today. This helps many signs with sober and practical thinking. Now is a great time to put some organization into your life, especially your communication.

On top of that, the moon is moving from sensitive Cancer into the exuberant sign of Leo. Are you ready to let this bold vibe lift you up on the first day of a new month?

