Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, December 11, 2025

Take a peek at what the future holds for your zodiac sign in love, career, and health this Thursday with the daily horoscope on December 11!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, December 11, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 12/11/2025. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, fate is exactly what you make of it! With inspiration from the stars and belief in your own abilities, you can take control of your own life. Nothing is ever set in stone, which is why astrology is less a seer and more a tool to reach your full potential. Tap into these cosmic energies as you chase happiness in love, resilience in health, and success at work. There's a world of possibilities waiting for you out there each and every day. All it takes is for you to reach out and grab them, without fear of failure. Take heart from your horoscope and use it to become the best possible version of yourself!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You can't take criticism today. Every piece of advice feels like a personal insult. Withdraw from heated discussions and focus on getting your emotions under control. This tense frame of mind will soon pass.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Catching up with your friends will give you that boost of positive energy you've been looking for. They may even help inspire some new ideas that you can use in your professional life. Purify and detoxify your body with a fruit-heavy diet.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Avoid any making rushed decisions, patience and composure are more important than ever. As much as they're uncomfortable to confront, those financial worries will never go away by themselves.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

With discipline and intelligence, you're ready to overcome any obstacles at work today. Sensitive souls will struggle with their emotions, but it's important not to keep them bottled up.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you're struggling mentally, take a break from the things that distract you from what's most important. Relationships and creative passions should be prioritized over short-term financial or professional gains.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't suppress your doubts about a person close to your heart. This will only lead to more stress and a breakdown in communication. Honesty will get you out of this hole, Virgo. Face up to your problems!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Sometimes you get overexcited and make impulsive decisions. It's not something you can change, but with a bit of effort, you'll be able to channel this energy into more productive endeavors.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your capacity to concentrate is enhanced today, giving you an extra edge at work. Don't forget to give both mind and body a rest, though. Your energy is a finite resource that needs to be managed.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

If you always stubbornly hold on to the past, there's no way for you to look forward. Reflect on what you truly want and need in life. This is a time for reflection and careful planning, not useless regrets.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Socializing isn't just for fun – new acquaintances could be of great help to your career at the moment. You're able to cope with competing priorities by staying organized and focused, which hasn't gone unnoticed.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

It's good to stick to your convictions, but that can sometimes tip into single-mindedness. That won't do your relationship any good. Singles also need to readjust expectations if they want to have some success.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20