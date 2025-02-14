Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, February 14, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 2/14/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Love is in the air this Friday! Let the daily horoscope for February 14 show you the path to a Valentine's Day full of romance.

Your free horoscope on Thursday, February 13, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 2/13/2025. © 123RF/andriano, 123RF/nd3000; Fotomontage Every day should be dedicated to love, but Valentine's Day is as good an excuse as any to really open your heart to special connections and deep feelings. Every zodiac sign – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – longs for romance of one kind or another, and astrology can show you the way! Find the emotional balance that lets your charisma shine and don't be afraid of showing vulnerability. Both singles and those in relationships have a lot of growing to do. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 10, 2025 The daily horoscope can help you on that journey.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't engage in unnecessary competition, it's a race to the bottom. Your mind tends to wander, but that's OK. Indulge in beautiful dreams and make decisions based on your deep feelings.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Going all in on your dreams of love will have a liberating effect.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't be so comfortable, you should do more for your fitness. You radiate something magical and can tempt almost anyone. Don't forget the power of a good walk. It can clear your mind and relieve any stress.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

The universe is going to send lots of confident vibes your way, use them to show your flirtatious side. Your body needs some rest. Find the right mix between hard workouts and relaxation.

Leo horoscope: July 23 to August 22

You're the star of your own show, Leo. You know how to seduce the world, both romantically and artistically. Could this kind of attention be your drug of choice? Is that really a bad thing? Either way, tread lightly.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

The planetary movements fill you with energy. You've got your sense of purpose back and are ready to open doors that could lead to mystery. Now is the time to take that next step in love.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't try to manipulate your partner, they'll spot it from a mile away. Your imagination and smarts really carry you forward, but try not to get lost in fantasy and keep your feet planted.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You need more downtime than you'd like to admit. Your success is noticeable and work actually feels like fun, but energy levels are finite. If you can afford it, set up a trip and break the shackles!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Stay hydrated, Sagittarius, your whole body is crying out for more care. A hostile attitude has caused some serious conflicts that you now have to remedy. Don't think you can just avoid the problem!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Express your feelings openly for once. It will do you a world of good and may lead to some amazing developments, not least of all in love, where someone has caught your eye.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

When you really let yourself relax? You can enjoy carefree hours together with your partner without feeling guilty! Let go of the stress of obligations and activate your mind.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20