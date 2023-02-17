Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, February 17, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 2/17/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Mercury is in play today and is in a semi-square to Neptune. This alignment can sow seeds of confusion for some zodiac signs. But the messenger planet and ruler of communication is also in a sextile to Jupiter, which sends positive vibes. Astrology breaks down what these energies mean for each of the individual zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Get yourself to a wellness retreat. You need to chill. Just know the world doesn't end, even when you find yourself single again.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Get ready for some joy and relaxation. You can free yourself from those annoying duties, if you try. Consider getting a massage; it'll help sooth those unwanted tensions.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't go making any financial decisions just yet. Right now, all that's required is your commitment. It's time to trust your gut, Gemini. You long for comfort, love, and care.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't just watch sports; get moving yourself. It'll do you a world of good, Cancer. Appreciate where you are in your professional life. Celebrate what you've already achieved. That will motivate you to keep going.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Before you go gabbing to your friends, think about what you are saying! Ambition and confidence pave the way to professional success.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Pour your power into making the world a better place, Virgo. Dive into your feelings, and you'll discover a great treasure: your own moral compass.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your imagination knows no bounds. Normal everyday chores bore you to tears. Quick decisions move things along. Your independence unsettles your partner, but also makes them proud.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Even if you're with your partner, you can't stop flirting. The universe is on your side and everything has found its right place.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're ambitious and determined; others admire and fear those qualities. You have to do the work if you want the prize. That's something you just have to recognize and accept.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If a good friend doesn't get why you're doing something, you should take time out to explain. Take care: you're prone to excessive emotions today.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You like feeling like you've got someone who will protect you. Share what moves you with your sweatheart.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20