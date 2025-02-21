Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, February 21, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 2/21/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Let yourself be inspired by astrology, and see what useful messages the planets and stars have for your zodiac sign. The daily horoscope for Friday, February 21, can show you the way toward love and happiness.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your behavior looks baffling from the outside, and it's no wonder others may be confused. Avoid stress whenever you can. Spend your time relaxing or chilling with friends.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't always try to blame others when something goes wrong. Sometimes you need to look inward for solutions to your problems. Wait to be asked before interfering in others' drama.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Things are heating up in your love life! Enjoy the wild ride ahead. Reflect on your goals and what you need to do to achieve them. You will only get what you are prepared to give.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Get your body moving! Your mental health will benefit as well. Don't be shy about making new contacts. Building those relationships will help you in the long run.

Leo horoscope: July 23 to August 22

Stay grounded but determined in pursuit of your goals. Feeling overwhelmed? Don't worry – help is on the way! You may stumble, but you won't fall.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are highly desired! Someone around you is trying very hard to get your attention. A chance encounter will leave you craving more.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

The stress is dissipating, and you feel your strength returning. Enjoy this newfound energy! Listen to your heart and your mind. Deep down, you know what's the right thing to do.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You have to limit your spending at the moment and be satisfied with less than usual. A budget can help you get through this period and back into smoother waters.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You can't win if you don't dare. Let go of your fears. Your flirty vibes are catching someone's attention. Be open with your intentions; otherwise, you might be misunderstood.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are not at full energy and feel less resilient than usual. It's okay to hold back and wait. You are extra sensitive to the vibes around you. Be careful not to let other people's problems weigh too heavily on your shoulders.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

The solution to your problems is within your grasp – if you just reach out and take it. Cynical remarks won't help you. Keep a positive attitude, and people will like you more for it.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20