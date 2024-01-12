Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, January 12, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Friday 1/12/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Friday, January 1, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 1/1/2024. © 123RF/artulina Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: do you remember your dreams?

Sometimes the stars and your subconscious send you vital messages in your sleep. Especially when the moon is in the creative sign of Aquarius. If you can't remember your dreams, that's alright. You have the daily horoscope to guide you. Let astrology help you figure out your deep-seated goals and dare to take new paths. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, January 10, 2024 The planets Mars and Jupiter will give many star signs the boost of confidence they need to make a radical changes. Do you feel daring this Friday?

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

The whole family suffers with you, but that's somehow comforting. You may want to get together with old friends again. You could throw a party.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Treat yourself to a massage and tension will disappear. Don't always react so indignantly when people ask for your participation.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're in a mood and ready for steamy encounters. Excitement and happiness are coming. Embrace the opportunities that come your way and savor them.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You radiate contentment and harmony. Enjoy happy days. You're not only thirsty for knowledge, but also eager to talk. Don't forget to listen.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your strength depends on your mood. Don't doubt your abilities. Fear and hopelessness are the breeding ground for failure.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You have lots of energy and are ready for anything. Keep taking those big steps for your project. Just make sure you also pencil in some downtime.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're easily irritated and don't really understand what's going on around you. Let things run their course. If you're stuck in a situation or relationship, listen to your gut.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't make yourself a target for jealous people at work. A fun flirt may get you hot and bothered.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

It is a good time to seek, find, and share joy and harmony. Follow your heart.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Someone special admires you. You expect your partner to be reliable and faithful, and they expect trust.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are active and can claim a leadership role. You expect praise and recognition for your achievements. Love's fog blinds you to the risks that come with flirting.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20