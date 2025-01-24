Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, January 24, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 1/24/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Let your spirit be free of worry as you pursue your goals this Friday! The daily horoscope on January 24 has the tools you need to deal with anything that comes your way.

Your free horoscope on Friday, January 24, 2025

As much as the past tends to linger into the present, making progress towards a better future means letting go of what has passed. Astrology is a balancing force for every zodiac sign. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: find what you need to stay grounded while keeping your gaze fixed firmly on the stars. Nothing is ever set in stone, which means you have the power to shape destiny according to your own designs. All you need to do is channel the cosmic energies that influence thoughts and feelings into the right direction. The horoscope is your guide to doing just that.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You feel very weak, that's what being constantly dehydrated will do to you. Even if you're disappointed in someone close to you, forgiveness is preferable to unproductive brooding.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Romance is in the air, just let go of all those inhibitions and your charm will carry the day. Perceptiveness will pave the way to success, stick with it and don't let any details slip through the cracks.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't ask loved ones to fix your deeply personal problems, Gemini. A strong feeling could push you to conquer new horizons. Take a risk and try something new, it's time!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't rush into a big change, you'll achieve more with prudence. Physical health needs to be a priority, there are hidden dangers lurking if you don't toughen up. Express your ideas clearly and calmly to avoid misunderstandings.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Stop pretending to be tough when you're hurting, Leo. You're a proud cat, but even you need help. Things might be getting interesting at work, a lot of things are clearing up and new opportunities arise.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

A long-term conflict can finally end if you let go of your ego. At work, your role is more crucial than ever, which increases the stress. Don't take it all out on your family and friends.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your gut instinct will help you to make the right decisions in your career, but that doesn't mean all planning should be abandoned. Come out of your shell and show how you feel about someone special.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Intimacy is favored at the moment, make the most of it in your relationship. Things are looking good financially, you have a rewarding time ahead of you. New doors will open and better paths will emerge.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Love isn't on the agenda, wait for Venus to make some moves before you commit. Standing still isn't always a bad thing, work on maintaining and consolidating what you've already achieved.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Take any small setbacks in your stride, Capricorn. Overall, things are trending up. Positive thinking is key to both physical and mental wellbeing. Avoid people who spread bad vibes.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you want your health to improve, do something about it! Exercising and eating right shouldn't be just a hobby that you can pick up and drop again at a whim. Be honest about your feelings before making any big decisions in your relationship.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20