Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 12, 2024
Your free horoscope on Friday, July 12, 2024
The energies of the Moon and planets have mysterious effects on your thoughts and feelings, whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces.
With the moon is waxing in the romantic sign of Libra, balance and beautiful things are the order of the day. It may feel difficult to share your emotions or make quick decisions, but contemplation and reflection can be useful for achieving goals.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You're very sensitive to the feelings and emotions of those around you today. These external factors may influence your mood. Stay alert and be on the lookout for new opportunities.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
If you weren't so impatient, some things would be much easier. It's time to take those long term projects off the back burner. Tie up those loose ends, Taurus.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
It's easy to lose touch with reality when letting your imagination run wild. Find the truth and hold on. Love is finally picking up.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Love awakens your thirst for adventure. Enjoy that shower of compliments and the flirting. Only you can break the shackles you've put on yourself.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Your poker face isn't good enough to hide your feelings at work, Leo! Luckily, you're quick-witted and always striving for improvement, which shows.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Concentrating on that professional matter is tough. Trust your gut, you understand the financial situation.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You're not easy to connect to today, which is fine. Just focus on your own projects and those diligent efforts will lead to deep insights.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You're exuding a magical kind of charm. No one can escape your magnetism. Go for your goals. You've got to stand up for your own ideas.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Take care, Sagittarius. If you get overly excited, you might trip yourself up. Stay concentrated and use your knowledge and skills.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Bring more enthusiasm and perspective to your professional life. Don't share those suspicions, you'll make may make those around you jumpy.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Your assertiveness and zest for life speak for themselves. You'll overcome that personal crises with great charm and optimism. Get ready to strive for new opportunities and changes.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You're strong and full of energy. What more could you want? Enjoy these powers and use them. Just remember to find time to relax as well.
Cover photo: 123rf/nomadsoul1