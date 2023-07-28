Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 28, 2023

Are the stars about to shake up your work or love life? Your daily horoscope can clue you into the celestial vibes coming your way this Friday.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 7/28/2023. © 123RF/captainvector

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready to have some fun this Friday?



The Moon is waxing in the adventurous fire sign of Aries. Let this lunar vibe give you the courage you need to make wild life changes.

You'll have all the cosmic backing you need today. The planet Venus is in retrograde, which means dreams should be at the forefront of everything you do. Take the time to consider what you truly want and chase it with full belief. Anything can be achieved with the right dose of motivation.

Astrology can help you harness the energies that drive thoughts and feelings every day.

Let your personalized horoscope guide the way!