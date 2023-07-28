Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 28, 2023
Are the stars about to shake up your work or love life? Your daily horoscope can clue you into the celestial vibes coming your way this Friday.
Your free horoscope on Friday, July 28, 2023
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready to have some fun this Friday?
The Moon is waxing in the adventurous fire sign of Aries. Let this lunar vibe give you the courage you need to make wild life changes.
You'll have all the cosmic backing you need today. The planet Venus is in retrograde, which means dreams should be at the forefront of everything you do. Take the time to consider what you truly want and chase it with full belief. Anything can be achieved with the right dose of motivation.
Astrology can help you harness the energies that drive thoughts and feelings every day.
Let your personalized horoscope guide the way!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
It's time to stop it with all that mistrust. You expected rejection, but you'll get welcomed with open arms. Get yourself in order before you go on that next adventure.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You're very tolerant with those around you. This makes you one popular bull. Your composure and your positive nature is good for your whole team.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Your persistent efforts, will pay off little by little. Don't lose faith now, and don't put yourself under undo pressure. Lower your expectations.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You've got to make that important romantic decision. Be considerate, but also stand by your goals. That last interaction rubbed you the wrong way. Pay attention to the signals coming your way. Don't let temptation get in the way.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Don't let excitement push you into making promises you won't be able to keep. Lies don't make for stable foundations, Leo.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Don't waste your time with people who aren't important to you. Every second spent with your family is precious. You've got great insights to share at work.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You're brimming with energy, both physical and mental. Tension can lead to storms, do your best to avoid impatience and knee-jerk reactions.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Now's the time to take care of that family matter. Don't know where your money is going? Think about what you're eating, and whether it's helping or hindering you.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
If you weren't so stubborn, you'd be on cloud nine. You've finally realized just how important a good relationship is for you. This Friday, the stars are sending the energy you need.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Your friends don't get your recent behavior. Still others can't imagine being without you. Kindness is at the center of everything you do.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You're not in the greatest shape now isn't the time to overexert yourself. Don't let someone talk you into a dalliance.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You're into forming new relationships and committing to new tasks. Though generally laid back and friendly, if someone crosses you, they'll experience your sharp tongue.
