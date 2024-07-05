Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, July 5, 2024
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Treat yourself to a creative break and let your mind wander. Recognize when caution is appropriate. Remain optimistic, but not naive.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Stay on the ball and you'll soon untangle a few knots. It doesn't help to mourn rash spending now. Learn from it and buy more wisely next time.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You are craving love and attention, but don't let flattery get in the way of your better judgment. You are unstoppable and absolutely on the right track.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You have a difficult decision to make. Listen to your instincts, and don't let your compassion go too far. Sometimes you have to put yourself first.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Avoid making overly hasty decisions, and practice patience and composure instead. Take to exercise to release any nervous jitters.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Now is the time to focus on your health and fitness. A chance encounter gets under your skin. Keep tabs on your temptations, and try not to make any decision you might regret.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Thanks to your wisdom and foresight, you will make a right decision. When you help others, you should not forget yourself.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
This somewhat difficult time will soon be over, and you can look forward to some dreamy hours spent alone or as a couple.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You manage to dodge a sticky situation at the last moment. Your whole being radiates contentment and harmony.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Don't give up on your convictions. Half-hearted compromises won't give you any inner satisfaction. Your love life is about to get an extra dash of romance.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Be careful, now is the time to focus on saving money! Make sure you are sending the right signals if you want to get what you want.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
A spontaneous adventure awaits, so just relax and enjoy the day. Your health is top notch. Your body is resilient, but you shouldn't go overboard.
Cover photo: 123rf/standrets