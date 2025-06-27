Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, June 27, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 6/27/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Take a leaf out of your daily horoscope for June 27 and use the cosmic wisdom of astrology to make your Friday shine!

Your free horoscope on Friday, June 27, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 6/27/2025. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign has its own special connection to the constellations, which shape our thoughts and feelings with their energy. Destiny is what you make of it through decisions and actions. Take heart, you have ultimate control over what comes next in matter of love, career, health, and finances. Have the confidence to take charge and shape events according to your own design. Astrology can show you how!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A favorable constellation means you're about to embark on a promising journey in love. Don't tolerate people passing the buck to you again and again – assert yourself, Aries!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

All that bluster is just so you can distract yourself from your insecurity. Look deeper inside yourself and let go of unrealistic fantasies, especially if they're based on what others expect of you.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You are easily caught up in tense exchanges today, and short-tempered people will test your patience. Don't let yourself be baited into conflicts that you can't win. Act strategically, Gemini.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You feel a strong attraction to someone who could end up being bad news overall. Don't rush into anything and make sure you have the right mental balance before diving into a new adventure.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You're sending all the wrong signals in your relationship. A lack of communication has left your partner confused when it comes to what you want. Press reset and be more open.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're developing more confidence and emotional strength, which allows you to grow both personally and professionally. All that charm could turn someone's head.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You've been very convincing with your clear arguments, but the next step is now to act, not just talk. You spread a good mood everywhere you go and are a popular addition to any event.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Take the lead in a project that highlights your expertise. By doing more, you'll be able to learn a lot of valuable skills. Seeing things from a different perspective in love will help you snap out of a rut.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Contentious issues should only be discussed with sensitivity, which is not necessarily your strong suit. Beware of misunderstandings, you'll have to work extra hard to make your thoughts clear.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Only those who share your thirst for adventure can hope to touch your heart, but you have to be ready to give people a chance. What do you truly want from a relationship? Answering that question is more than half the battle.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Stay cool under pressure today, conflicting objectives will vie for your attention. Take an extra moment before making any decisions that could have long-lasting consequences.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20