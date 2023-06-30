Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, June 30, 2023
Finding a balance is key, especially in troubled times. The stars and daily horoscope can help you find a way.
Your free horoscope on Friday, June 30, 2023
A change in perspective can make all the difference. Not everything is as it seems. Take a step back, and you'll find a new solution.
Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius: the moon is in Scorpio and waxing today.
This lunar energy can heighten many signs' intuition. Think about what draws you in or pushes you away.
Your horoscope can help you figure out if the planets are on your side when it comes to luck, love, and work.
Astrology can help you make the most of each and every day.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You have to put the work in to get the success you crave. The universe is sending some good energy your way. Allow it to lift you up; just don't get too cocky.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You're still riding a positive wave. Embrace the chances that come your way and don't hesitate. If things get stormy, remember that calm follows bad weather.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You're attracted to people with wild ideas. Don't get annoyed when not everyone understands the appeal.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You can't expect answers right away. Good things take time. Your curiosity will be satisfied. Figure out what your priorities are; you can't be in two places at once.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Let your feelings out, but don't be so stubborn. Going too hard can take a physical toll, Leo.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Give your partner more space, and try not to rush things. Some things take time to grow.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
By being brave in your decision-making, you'll find success. Time can be a balm for the soul. Romantically, things have been tough lately. Don't fret; you'll find your groove soon.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You're on an emotional rollercoaster these days. Avoid caffeine and booze and make sure you're eating good, healthy food.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You have to follow your doc's advice, Sagittarius. If your friend is down, use your enthusiasm to lift them up.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Your sweetheart loves when you say kind things. Take care; someone is trying to pull a fast one on you.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Work on living well, and you'll be fine. That stormy weather and stress is about to pass. You're doing well, and movement feels good.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
If you do everything on your own, you don't have to share the success. Your intuition and imagination allow you to combine your desire for knowledge with inner growth. Some things aren't fully tangible, and that's okay.
Cover photo: 123rf/Pop Nukoonrat