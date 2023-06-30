Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, June 30, 2023

Finding a balance is key, especially in troubled times. The stars and daily horoscope can help you find a way.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 6/30/2023. © 123rf/Pop Nukoonrat

A change in perspective can make all the difference. Not everything is as it seems. Take a step back, and you'll find a new solution.

Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius: the moon is in Scorpio and waxing today.

This lunar energy can heighten many signs' intuition. Think about what draws you in or pushes you away.

Your horoscope can help you figure out if the planets are on your side when it comes to luck, love, and work.

Astrology can help you make the most of each and every day.