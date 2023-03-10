Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 10, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 3/10/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What kind of messages is the universe sending your zodiac sign's way this Friday? Check out your daily horoscope to see if you should take that wild risk or act with caution.



Your free horoscope on Friday, March 10, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 3/10/2023. © 123RF / Julia Henze Let the cosmos inspire you this Friday. The moon is still in the balance-loving sign of Libra, but the alignment between Mercury and Jupiter may make settling on one project, action, or feeling, tough today. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: horoscopes can be your guide through the ups and downs of the celestial vibes. Check out your daily or monthly horoscope to figure out where your focus should lie. Astrology knows if you should focus on work or love this Friday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

How long will you keep your partner in the dark? The position of Venus makes you especially seductive and arouses interest.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't bulldoze your partner, Taurus. Approach them with understanding and care. If you feel like you need to take some time for yourself, do it.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Ask yourself what you actually want, Gemini. You can't be in two places at once, and your fear of missing out is starting to weigh on your relationship. In your perfect world, everyone would plan together, and you could go to everything.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Cancer, you've got to chill. Affairs of the heart take time to develop. Share your desires.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You've got energy coming out of your ears and skills that keep on giving. You know how to get that advantage, Leo. What are you waiting for?



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't worry, not every relationship requires romantic gestures. Besides, you're more focused on getting recognition for your work.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Even though your partnership is harmonious, something is missing. Luckily, the stress of the last few weeks is a thing of the past. Do something good for yourself.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't fret, you'll get your way when it comes to the important stuff. You know that love can make you blind. Do your best to set some boundaries and preserve your sense of independence.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Organize your thoughts before you decide if that risk is worth it. You're open to new ideas and energy.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Capricorn, it's time to put the brakes on your spending. Not every pleasure requires wads of cash. Now is the time to work on budgeting. What are you waiting for?



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You know how to make those professional connections, Aquarius. You're irresistible right now. Not only that, but you also exude erotic energy.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20