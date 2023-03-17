Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 17, 2023
Is there luck coming your way this Friday? The daily horoscope on March 17 has the answers to your zodiac sign's burning questions about love, lust, and passion!
Your free horoscope on Friday, March 17, 2023
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – the universe is sending some optimistic vibes your way this Friday!
That's because of the planet Mercury's alignment with the Sun. Allow this kind of energy to inspire. It can make golden opportunities shine.
Today is a great time to ask why you are waiting to make that big change. Could it be that you're a bit scared of being truly happy?
The Moon is waning in Capricorn, this allows many signs to focus on getting lots done. What kind of to-do's could you check off your list fast?
Let your horoscopes give you the green light to a brighter future!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Manipulation is no good for a relationship. It ok to let someone take a decision from you, especially if they're charming.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Pay attention to your intuition. You've got it right, Taurus. When it comes to finding love, don't focus on looks. It's all about the person's character and spirit. Can they make you laugh?
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Don't set your hopes too high. Romantic adventures aren't on the cards just yet. But you can count on comfy harmony because you're an open-minded and friendly zodiac sign. Your family loves your personality.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Don't take pity on people, Cancer. Avoid anyone who takes advantage of your caring nature, and watch out for freeloaders. You're a great worker bee and know how to negotiate.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Make some time for your love today. Family problems aren't impossible to solve. They just take time.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Financially, the dust is finally settling and you can start anew. What you need to do today is focus on just one thing at a time.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You've got to do something for your immune system. Libra, a mix of exercise and relation will get you back on track. Have a little patience and soon you'll have good news.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Keep things short and sweet today. Especially when you tell someone you like them. Get yourself moving, or you'll joints will get super stiff.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Harmony awaits when you open up to your sweetheart. A spicy flirt boosts your self-confidence. You like to shake things up.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. If you're so concerned with helping, do something small – it can have a big impact.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Make time for important work. Scheduling conflicts can lead to problems. Don't let yourself get lazy now, Aquarius.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
A friend needs your advice. Try to be objective and compassionate. Don't take sides! You don't know every detail. Humor and understanding is more effective than criticism, so let the praise flow.
