Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 17, 2023

Is there luck coming your way this Friday? The daily horoscope on March 17 has the answers to your zodiac sign's burning questions about love, lust, and passion!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 3/17/2023. © Collage: Unsplash/Quentin Rey & 123RF/vetre

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – the universe is sending some optimistic vibes your way this Friday!

That's because of the planet Mercury's alignment with the Sun. Allow this kind of energy to inspire. It can make golden opportunities shine.

Today is a great time to ask why you are waiting to make that big change. Could it be that you're a bit scared of being truly happy?

The Moon is waning in Capricorn, this allows many signs to focus on getting lots done. What kind of to-do's could you check off your list fast?

Let your horoscopes give you the green light to a brighter future!