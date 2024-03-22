Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 22, 2024
Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, and Aries: the moon has moved into the systematic sign of Virgo. It's a great time to get into the details of your plans for work and finance.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You're full of emotions and hot passion. You can enjoy a carefree and extremely sensual time. Let go of your stubbornness.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Your family is your source of strength. Look to them when you need a boost. You're in good shape.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Stay alert: someone is trying to take advantage of your good heart. Financially, things are looking a little tight. Don't panic; this is a temporary lull.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Positive news and hope have a calming effect on your anxious soul. Relax and plan your future. Your feelings are under control.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You're very passionate and seductive. It is easy for you to convey harmony and contentment when you're balanced.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Beautiful constellations conjure up momentum in love. You finally want to be playful again. You may meet a new love, but you could also get caught between two cuties. Listen to your heart; it will show you the right way.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Keep your partner up to date; they should know what's on your mind. If you always insist you have the right idea, you'll find yourself on your own.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You've got a short fuse today; take care not to get testy. Booze won't help your mood, Scorpio.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You have amazing ideas that are easy to put into practice. Nobody gets anything for free. You have to work for your dreams. Go for a jog outside.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Don't kid yourself; pulling away from your fantasies will be unpleasant. You have good intuition and unparalleled organizational skills.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
It's time to have a diplomatic conversation; use your negotiating skills. Just don't make too many compromises! Try not to take things too seriously today. After all, it could have been worse.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Think long and hard about whether your behavior was acceptable. Putting feelings and impulses into action without reflection can be problematic. Making more time for your partner would boost their mood.
