Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 12, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 5/12/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your daily horoscope for Friday, May 12 has the cosmic inspiration you need to set the scene for a perfect weekend. Look up to the stars and find your way forward!

Your free horoscope on Friday, May 12, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, May 12, 2023. © 123RF / araraadt Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, astrology's got your back!

Your horoscopes can help you make the most of the celestial energy each and every day. This Friday, the Moon is in Aquarius and in the last quarter. Thanks to this lunar phase, it's a great time to redefine your romantic, financial, and professional goals. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 11, 2023 What do you want to strive for? What's helping you find the abundance you desire? Do you need to make some radical changes? Take some time out to reflect and use the stars to guide you!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

When you play with fire, things heat up. You like to check out all your options without making a hard commitment. That can get you into trouble, Aries.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Changes are coming to your work life. Don't panic, these will be good ones and they're very necessary. If you feel like something is missing in your relationship, now is the time to address it.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Gemini, you may have to deal with some disagreements in your private life. That somewhat careless and wasteful tendency will bring unrest to your routine. Focus on what you can accomplish today.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you're feeling queasy, watch what you're eating – there's an imbalance in your diet. Excessive demands won't get you where you want to go.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't worry about money, you might have a surprising amount coming your way from an unusual source. Good acquaintances are very useful, Leo. Romantically, everything is sunshine and daisies.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Imaginative games inspire your love life. Have you found the right partner to plan a future with? If so, you might want to let them know.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Sometimes, that tendency to be sweet to everyone around you makes your partner jealous. Don't let that change who you are, but make sure you talk things over.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Take a step back, Scorpio. You need to take a creative break to regain full power, give your brain a rest and take time for enjoyable hobbies.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Are you being treated like you matter? Luckily for you, love is going great and you feel connected to your partner.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't try to bask in other people limelight. You look better in your own! If you feel like your life is lacking harmony, work on creating some.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Muster up the courage to take risks now! You've got enough cash in your pocket. Give your dreams more time and space.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20