Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 2, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 5/2/2025

Open your heart and mind to the wisdom of your daily horoscope on May 2 and find out what Friday has in store for your zodiac sign!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 5/2/2025. What has been occupying your thoughts recently? Is it change you're dreaming of, or more of the same in matters of love, work, and health? The universe has a way of shaping our moods and preoccupations with its mysterious energies. Astrology can help you tap into this metaphysical world and channel its forces in the right direction. No matter what your objectives – both big and small – there's much to be gained from understanding how the constellations affect our lives.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Stay alert, you'll receive an interesting offer that could open new doors. You are still feeling a bit lethargic and weak. Today is for taking a well-deserved rest and recharging those batteries.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You don't want to hear what friends have to say, even though their advice is good. Let go of that pride, Taurus, it's dragging you down and causing problems in all your relationships.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're highly valued as a team player. If you learn how to promote yourself better, new sources of revenue will appear. You feel cut off from people in your social life – reach out to someone you trust.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Financial crises are easing and things are picking up in every respect. Take a close look at what is outdated in your life and make the necessary changes. A period of renewal approaches.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You'll be surprised by what you hear from someone close if you stop talking and start listening. Cut-throat competition at work doesn't benefit anyone – least of all your health!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Is your thinking still up to date when it comes to career choices? Whatever you decide to do, stop for a moment and reflect on what you truly want. Your mood is great today.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't blame the outside world for your disappointments. Instead, acknowledge your mistakes and move on. You will benefit from meeting new people with different perspectives.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Be careful not to offend others with your criticism, you've been less than diplomatic lately. You'll manage to reconcile competing interests by not taking any sides.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21

With dynamism and confidence, you'll exceed your own expectations today. Your body is struggling to keep up with your mind, work on your fitness and tweak your nutrition.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Try to get plenty of fresh air today. It stimulates the mind and brings new energy. Watch out for too many stimulants. Don't be tempted by people who promise you fool-proof deals.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You find the right words in every situation, which makes you a very popular Aquarius! Remember, true love is hard work and won't just fall into your lap. Stay patient.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20