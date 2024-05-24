Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 24, 2024
Find out what kind of influences are coming your way this Friday with some practical advice from the daily horoscope on May 24!
Your free horoscope on Friday, May 24, 2024
Whether you're a Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio, Aries, Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn, Taurus, Libra, Gemini, o an Aquarius, the universe's energies will influence your thoughts and feelings. The trick is to find and work on those receptive parts of yourself that channel these forces!
This Friday, the Moon is in the bold sign of Sagittarius, which makes conditions that favor risk-taking and trying out new things.
Your horoscope can tell you how to balance these impulses with the need to remain grounded.
Don't let any stellar opportunities pass you by.
Astrology is always by your side!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction force. An explosive flirtation can suddenly turn into much, much more.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Your reckless behavior is bound to cause discord in a friendship. Be careful: anyone who finds your weak spot now will twist you around their finger. Follow your instincts.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Treat weaker people with love and increase your vitality through exercise. Your creativity is needed for this new project.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Stress is unnecessary. You've just got to decide what's important. Your inner conviction makes you successful, and you have a winning effect on others.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
There's no shame being committed to your ideals, just don't forget to keep your feet on the ground. Your unerring instinct will help you make the right decisions. Focus on cultivating some creativity.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Be careful, you're off balance. You feel more vulnerable than usual. A good friend will open your eyes to what you've been doing wrong in your relationships.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Attached Libras are basking in relationship harmony. Professional success will come of its own accord, don't be pushy. Your assertiveness and zest for life speak for themselves.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
That crisis is easing, and you can feel things picking up again. Your partner can't help it if you don't know what you want. Look inside yourself, Scorpio.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Put the person who's been driving you nuts in their place. You have had enough patience with them. A look from fascinating eyes can drive you crazy.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Someone is trying to steer you towards a dead end. Don't divulge any secrets. Your relationship needs an energetic boost.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
A stirring passion will enhance your relationship. It's a good time for a harmonious development of your abilities. You're making steady and noticeable progress everywhere.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
The stars are on your side. It's time to start lengthy projects. Don't always interfere without being asked. That'll keep you out of trouble.
Cover photo: 123RF/belchonock