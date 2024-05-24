Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 24, 2024

Find out what kind of influences are coming your way this Friday with some practical advice from the daily horoscope on May 24!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 5/24/2024. © 123RF/belchonock

Whether you're a Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio, Aries, Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn, Taurus, Libra, Gemini, o an Aquarius, the universe's energies will influence your thoughts and feelings. The trick is to find and work on those receptive parts of yourself that channel these forces!



This Friday, the Moon is in the bold sign of Sagittarius, which makes conditions that favor risk-taking and trying out new things.

Your horoscope can tell you how to balance these impulses with the need to remain grounded.

Don't let any stellar opportunities pass you by.

Astrology is always by your side!