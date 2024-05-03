Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 3, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Friday 5/3/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The stars can help you find the path that will lead you to success. What are you waiting for? Let your daily horoscope for Friday show you the way to your dreams.

Your free horoscope on Friday, May 3, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 5/3/2024. © 123RF/annbozhko Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: the Moon is waning in the water sign of Pisces.

Due to this Friday's lunar energy, many may be more sensitive to the surrounding vibes. While these impulses may make some insecure, this is great inspiration for creative things. Maybe it's time to try that new hobby. Your horoscope and astrology can help you use the wisdom of the stars in a positive and productive way.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're sending some real mixed messages. Your partner doesn't know where you stand. This makes things tense. Also, focus on getting some greens on your plate.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You don't like rash action, and that's alright. Take it slow today. Romance is in the air. Those in relationships should celebrate their partnerships. Singles need to be on the lookout for someone special.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You and your sweetheart don't see eye to eye. Desires and passions can take hold of you very strongly under the influence of seduction and temptation of any kind.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Love is blossoming, and you are like a ray of sunshine today. When was the last time you checked in with your family? You could have missed something big.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your obsession with alone time is frustrating your partner. Share your feelings in a frank and honest way. That will make conversations better.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Finally, you'll receive the recognition you have been longing for. Your creativity will be rewarded. What you start now will lead to success. Don't shy away from new challenges.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Focus on fun, Libra. You've been too shut off. It's time to take a deep breath and try something new.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't get impatient because your expectations aren't fulfilled at the snap of your fingers. After all, it took you a while to figure out what you want. Your boo wants to cuddle with you. It may do you both good.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't wait too long to make your decision. Your special mix of sensitivity and fieriness make you pretty special, and now is the time to move forward.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You can't keep taking the suffering of the whole world on your shoulders. Mercury's position won't make communication easy today. Double-check the fine print before you commit.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your partner doesn't always see the wisdom of your ideas. It will affect you today. You're putting your friend's patience to the test.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20