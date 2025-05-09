Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 9, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 5/9/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Is today your lucky day? Find out what awaits your zodiac sign this Friday in the daily horoscope.



Your free horoscope on Friday, May 9, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 5/9/2025. © 123rf/Olexandr Kovernik Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: What does fate have in store for your zodiac sign this Friday? Follow the inspiring advice of astrology, and change your life for the better. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 6, 2025 A little self-reflection never hurt anyone. Learn from the past, and look toward the future with optimism and intention. Once you get started, you'll begin noticing positive changes in your relationships, career, health, and more. Friday's horoscope can help you decide where to focus your energies.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Have you been having trouble understanding your moods? Take a step back to ask yourself what you really want. Now is the time for honest introspection.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Professional success is important to you. You are prepared to give a lot for it, but don't overdo it. Make sure to take time out for something fun this weekend. Work hard, play hard.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You can't complain about a lack of romantic attention. Changes are on the horizon, and things are about to get interesting. Have confidence and stay calm.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Taking time to sift through your thoughts and feelings will open your eyes. Happy days are ahead. Your eloquence amazes others – but don't forget to listen too!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have the right outlook. Show a healthy self-confidence, but don't rush into things too quickly. You're looking for understanding, security, and tenderness in a relationship.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't try to pull one over on your partner; their eagle eyes won't miss a thing. Stressful times are fading away. Take some time to relax and enjoy your accomplishments.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

If people are bringing negative energy into your life, it's time to step back and reassess those relationships. Your charisma is irresistible! Don't let any naysayers try to dampen your spirits.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your star is on the rise! People are starting to take notice of you and your stellar qualities. Try not to get upset so quickly; this will only do you harm.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You demand loyalty and reliability from your partner. Are you prepared to give the same in return? You are looking good and turning heads!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Diet and exercise are key to feeling good. Prioritize your physical health, and you'll find your mental state is much better as a result.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't pay too much mind to what others say about you. After all, you know yourself best. You feel restricted and like you are running into a brick wall. Think about what you can do to gain more clarity.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20