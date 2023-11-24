Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, November 24, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 11/24/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are the stars aligned for love and success this Friday? Check out your daily horoscope to see what kind of luck the universe is sending today.

Your free horoscope on Friday, November 24, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 11/24/2023. © Unsplash/Azin Javadzadeh Astrology can help you see more clearly and set achievable goals. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: there is some stabilizing lunar energy coming this Friday as the moon moves into the dependable sign of Taurus. That isn't the only energy coming your way today. The planet Mars moves into Sagittarius, where it will stay until the beginning of January. This positioning can make sticking to routines extra difficult, as many signs will feel compelled to do something new and different at all times. Many may want to go on adventures or start new projects. It'll take a lot of determination for many to finish what they start. Your horoscope can help you cope with the vibes coming your way this Friday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You love deep talks with your partner. Lately, you've had a lot on your plate and don't have time to catch your breath. Don't worry, the stress will pass.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Bullheaded actions won't get you where you want to go, Taurus. Find a compromise or two. You can't eliminate unknown variables. You have to accept that there will be risks.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't be discouraged by small setbacks. Now isn't the time for financial risks. Chances are if you bet, you'll lose big.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You have an open heart and open ears. You know how to respond to your love with the sensitivity they need. Don't forget to take care of yourself too. Make sure you're managing your time well.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Get ready for a charming and eccentric flirt. They might rock your world, but they probably won't stick around. Take time to reflect and shed things you no longer need.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Playing imaginative games is your thing, and it makes your love life exciting. Don't get too stuck on the details, or you'll lose sight of your goal.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You want that project to be perfect. This idealism makes your expectations super high. Take care not to put too many eggs in just one basket.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Beautiful plans for adventures are finally coming together. Changes are on the horizon. Have faith and stay calm.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You may be craving candy and sweet things today. Try not to go too crazy. You're full of energy and getting stronger by the second.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your search for change will lead you in the right direction. Plan everything with your friends or family. Don't go it alone, Capricorn. If a new arrangement disrupts your cherished habits, take it as a sign that you need to work on your flexibility.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're easily irritated and can't keep up with what's going on around you. Just let things run their course. Your dissatisfaction at work is having a negative impact.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20