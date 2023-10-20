Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, October 20, 2023
Usher in a fantastic Friday with the daily horoscope for October 20. Let the stars guide you in love, at work, and towards success!
Your free horoscope on Friday, October 20, 2023
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: get ready for a freaky Friday!
The position of the Sun and Mercury in relation to Libra may bring some simmering fears to a boil today. Putting faith in others might feel tricky, but shutting yourself off is no solution!
The Moon is still waxing in the organized sign of Capricorn. This balanced and thoughtful energy will give you the boost you need to overcome the paralysis of self-doubt.
All the while, remember that astrology always has your back, no matter what challenges you face.
Let the stars help you find the love and life you crave!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
When it comes to matters of the heart you've got luck on your side, but you'll have to work for it. Make sure you're getting enough exercise and stretching regularly.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Don't hide your heart from your love. Be honest, Taurus. You know how to help others with both actions and words. Just don't forget to treat yourself from time to time.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Your partner is jealous and overly protective. Pay attention to your other relationships too. They need some love and care.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Your immune system is a bit weak. Get some fresh air! Love is about to become a bigger part of your life.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You don't have to back down because you know what you're doing. No huge financial changes are coming. Check all offers carefully before you dive in!
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Now isn't for professional experiments, it could totally backfire. Don't worry, you'll discover a way to score faster.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
When you mobilize all your forces, new doors will open. Positive vibes boosts your strength and determination.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Single Scorpios should get ready for sexy flirtations. Your passions are awakened. You're adventurous and energetic. Dare to venture out of your comfort zone.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
The tensions are rising, and so are the expectations. Don't get nervous. You've proven yourself to be prepared for everything and have a considerable financial buffer.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Unexpected events inspire new ideas. Your happiness strengthens your charisma. You come across well at work, despite challenging circumstances.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
With your skills in diplomacy, you are the perfect mediator. Have patience and success guaranteed. Boredom isn't in your vocabulary. You find that you're always jumping from one adventure to the next.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Pisces, you're pretty and you know it!. Expect lots of fun flirting today. Travel can give you the chance to escape from your past.
Cover photo: 123RF/annbozhko