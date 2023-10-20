Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, October 20, 2023

Usher in a fantastic Friday with the daily horoscope for October 20. Let the stars guide you in love, at work, and towards success!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 10/20/2023. © 123RF/annbozhko

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: get ready for a freaky Friday!

The position of the Sun and Mercury in relation to Libra may bring some simmering fears to a boil today. Putting faith in others might feel tricky, but shutting yourself off is no solution!

The Moon is still waxing in the organized sign of Capricorn. This balanced and thoughtful energy will give you the boost you need to overcome the paralysis of self-doubt.

All the while, remember that astrology always has your back, no matter what challenges you face.

Let the stars help you find the love and life you crave!