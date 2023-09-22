Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, September 22, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 9/22/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What does the universe have in store for your star sign? The daily horoscope for September 22 reveals the cosmic secrets you need to make your Friday great.

Your free horoscope on Friday, September 22, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 9/22/2023. © 123RF/rolffimages No matter what sign of the zodiac or ascendant you were born under, you should free yourself from what is not good for you. This means letting go of bad habits, but also reflecting on what you can improve in life.

Let the influence of the moon and planets guide you as you strike out a new path. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, September 21, 2023 Astrologers have interpreted the messages from above. Take a look at your daily horoscope to find out what tips you can get on love, career, and health. Find out if this Friday will be a day for romantic adventures, professional achievement, or personal relaxation.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are not alone in feeling the pain of love. It's time to do something relaxing and rejuvenating. Try visiting the sauna or soaking in a long bath.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You can achieve anything you set your mind to today. All you need is a convincing smile and a winning manner.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Take the road less traveled, and it might lead you to success. Be careful today with big financial decisions; someone may be looking to take advantage of you.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

What are you dreaming about? Wake up, Cancer! Opportunities await you if you reach out and grab them. Try to accept you can't have everything under your control.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Watch out: you are totally out of balance. Your friends have open ears, so don't hesitate to share what's on your mind. Try to dedicate some time to spend with nice company.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are highly organized, and you have a tendency to do the right thing at the right time. This will allow you to find moments of peace and harmony. Make sure you are feeding your piggy bank and not just raiding your bank account.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

If you fight for what you want, the chances are good for success. Stay active physically and mentally. Take care that people are not misunderstanding your words and actions, as this could cause friction.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your boss and your colleagues have a lot of confidence in your abilities. In your family life, everything is smooth sailing at the moment.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Eat what you like, but with moderation. You radiate magical energy, and hardly anyone can escape your seductive influence.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are laying an important foundation for your further development, so stay focused. Pay attention to what's going on around you. Some positive surprises await you. If you leave your well-trodden paths, you will be rewarded.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your financial situation is finally allowing you to relax. Be more cautious in the future. Your spontaneity and courage will score you points at work and with friends.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20