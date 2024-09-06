Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, September 6, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Friday 9/6/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The power of the planet and the stars can help you reach your goals. The daily horoscope for September 6 is your key to a fantastic Friday.

Your free horoscope on Friday, September 6, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 9/6/2024. What do the stars have in store in terms of health, wealth, and romance this Friday? Lift your gaze, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces! The moon is a waxing crescent in Libra. This lunar energy will make some zodiac signs more focused on finding balance. The planets are in constant motion and release different energies that exert different influences on our thoughts and feelings.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Now that you've stopped hiding your magic, you're bound to get showered with praise. Busy times are ahead, store up plenty of rest and relaxation.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You feel strong and ready for anything. It's a great time to really step up your fitness program and use up all that extra energy.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You are mentally restless, and a bit aggressive. Try not to explode if you feel like people are making decisions over your head.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Sometimes you're overwhelmed by all your responsibilities. You deserve praise for all your efforts. After all, you're always there when people need you.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

All that stuff you've been suppressing is about to come bursting out. There could be some power struggles today. Don't get too discouraged if something doesn't work out. Tomorrow is another day.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

There's nothing wrong with being committed to lofty ideas, just keep your feet on the ground. You're more sensitive than usual and this makes your conversations extra deep.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Give yourself and your sweetheart more wiggle room. You're a master of improvisation. Take advantage of your skills and be creative with problem-solving.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your desire to be in control, doesn't always go over well with your teammates. Use your humor to catch the love of your dreams.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Someone really wants to catch your eye. Take care, Sagittarius, you're living dangerously. A house built of cards is bound to collapse.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your health is stellar, Capricorn. Those new ideas need to mature before you spill the beans. They may need some tweaking.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You can't always count on getting off lightly. Laughter can be a great workout. Your smile makes you a welcomed guest everywhere you go.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20