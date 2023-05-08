Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Moday, May 8, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 5/8/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Find out what surprising energy the stars are sending your way today. The daily horoscope can help you seize what you crave, whether it be love, wealth, or fame. Are you ready to make the most of this Monday?



Your free horoscope on Monday, May 8, 2023

The moon starts Monday still in Sagittarius, which makes many zodiac signs interested in taking a break from their routines to try new things. Why not take advantage of this exciting energy? Later in the day, the moon moves into Capricorn, which sends determined energy our way. The moon also forms a trine with Jupiter, which makes reaching for growth and change easier. Ask yourself what more you're waiting for? Regardless if you're worried about love, work, or health, you have the power to make things better.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

As that crisis fades, you feel things are looking up again. Conflicts and disputes rarely upset you; you can get through most things with calm these days.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You draw new strength from the harmony you share with your partner. When you decide to act, problems lose their heft. It is a good time to realize plans.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

It helps if you know what you want when you go looking for love. Don't get too intense too fast, or you'll ruin your chances.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Tension is rising, as are expectations. Don't get nervous now. You did the prep work. Nothing will go wrong. Your financial cushion is plush.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Have the courage to do something with your knowledge. At work, you may be the only one who can smooth the waters.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Deep conversations with your partner are important to you. Virgo you tend to look at problems from the top down and believe in ideals and the good of all.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Work on your finances; they're what motivates your fear. Spending time with someone dear will do you good. Right now, there aren't a lot of chances, so have some patience.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your days are full of tender moments and stimulating conversations. What more do you want? By embracing that good mood, you'll make others feel great.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Sagittarius, it's time to get real about how you feel. Enjoy time with your friends, and consider planning a trip together.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Seize upon your wild ideas and use them to dismantle the worn-out status quo at work, tired thought patterns, and prejudice. Positive vibes will help ease tension. Treat yourself to something new, and release what doesn't serve you.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Today, you could share some intimate moments with your partner. If you can let yourself fall into their arms, deep devotion and tender hours await. Listen to what your love has to say; they need you.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20