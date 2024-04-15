Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 15, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 4/15/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are the stars aligned for big changes in love and work? Are you ready to try something new? Your daily horoscope has the inspiration you need to make the most of this Monday.

Your free horoscope on Monday, April 15, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 4/15/2024. Going for dreams takes courage and heart. Are you ready to let go of your fears and go for those goals? Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon is waxing in the emotional sign of Cancer this Monday. Get ready to feel those emotions. This lunar energy can be tough for some, but your horoscope can help. Find out how to ride the waves of energy coming your way Monday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Stick to projects that are easy to manage. Focus on doing something good for your health. When was the last time you worked out?

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't let comfort and convenience tempt you to inaction. Find some new motivation. You have a great support system that will help you take that big new leap.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Nothing and nobody can stop you now. You're full of ideas, feelings, and drive. Your low is over, and you're ready to roll. There are new opportunities at work thanks to your entrepreneurial spirit.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Mentally, you'll be back on your toes in no time. Don't get overconfident, or you'll run into a lot of resistance. Not all your goals will be easy to reach, and that's alright.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Today may race by without any stellar accomplishments. Don't get too upset with yourself. Be careful with your words, you could be misunderstood.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't show anyone your cards when making a clever move. The stars aren't sending any bad vibes your way. You can look calmly into the future.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Alternating between cold and warm water keeps your circulation strong. Stressful times are ahead at work. Do your best to stay calm because the tough times will pass.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Hold fast to your opinion, regardless of what others say. Professionally, things are quiet, minus a few minor disagreements. Try to be more thoughtful than usual.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You can't really do what you want to do, so it's better to divide your energy. Don't leave your partner out in the cold; they need your attention urgently.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

At some point, you'll surpass your own dreams. You're drawn to someone special. Trust your feelings. Just don't rush into a relationship without thinking.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have a healthy amount of curiosity and want to get to the bottom of things. Not everyone respects your drive. Your efficiency is admirable.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20