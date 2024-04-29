Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 29, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 4/29/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the Moon is waning in Capricorn on April 29. Do you feel the need to take on new challenges or be a bit more disciplined? This lunar energy may be to blame.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You and your partner get on brilliantly. Enjoy today and make some time for silly things – it will help take the edge off the stress at work.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your ideas inspire those around you. Stay on your motivational course, even if envious people try to deny your success. Don't get overconfident, remember restraint is key.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You shouldn't rush things. Deep breathing is good for your mind and body. Your partner trying their best, give them a chance!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Most of the time, you can share your feelings with your boo, but today, you're struggling with communication. Getting clear about what's bothering you is crucial.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Accepting help will get you out of that bind quickly. Once you know what you want, you shouldn't hesitate!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're still feeling sluggish and weak, you'd like to lie low. Play your cards close to your chest and you will feel better. Stretching will do that body of yours good.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your partner's suspicious eyes won't miss a thing. Keep your distance from those who are just out to get you. You need someone who appreciates you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your work is flawless and your superiors are impressed. Thanks to your cleverness, finding a solution to tricky problems is easy.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Stand up for what you believe in. This will drive your career forward. Don't be timid, go for the goal. You hide your suffering well, but sometimes you should share your woes.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

It's better not to interfere in other people's affairs. You won't have much luck convincing others of your point of view today. If things are stuck, take a deep breath. Don't lose your cool.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Stop pushing aside your monies worries. Look for solutions instead. You're not as motivated as you'd like to be, and today may not be your best day. Discipline will help you overcome some hurdles.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20