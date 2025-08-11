Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 11, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 8/11/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

A new week brings new opportunities to achieve your dreams! The daily horoscope for August 11 has the inspiration you need to get started.

Your free horoscope on Monday, August 11, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 8/11/2025. © 123RF/Peter Jurik Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Each sign of the zodiac is influenced by the movements and energies of the Moon and stars. Find out what astrologers predict for your star sign this Monday. Their cosmic advice can help you take control of your destiny and make the most of your day. You have an incredible potential. If you want to succeed, all you have to do is harness what's already inside you. Ignite the fire within you! Monday's horoscope can help you light the spark.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't be so reticent when it comes to money matters. Something you've been saving up for is finally within reach. Relationships are thriving, and committed partners have the opportunity to deepen their bond.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You think you know what your sweetheart wants, but you're not 100% sure. Why not just ask? It's time to get off the couch and get moving. The exercise will reinvigorate your spirits.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Expect to go through some ups and downs in your love life. Try to get a grip on your restless anxiety. Take deep breaths, and remember what's most important. Set clear boundaries in your relationships.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Although you try to approach problems logically, you still remain empathetic. Others appreciate your grounded yet compassionate ways. Be careful with your spending. Things could quickly get out of control.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Success is at your fingertips! But don't celebrate too early – see things through to the finish. Your fairness earns you respect and trust everywhere you go. Your charm and strength of character are irresistible.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If you want to maintain friendships, you have to show patience and understanding. Are you ready to take a leap? You don't want to get stuck in a rut, after all.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't get too complacent or you might get caught flat-footed. You have a secret crush locked away in your heart. It's better to keep things to yourself until the time is right to make your move.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Make sure you are spending enough time with your family. Be honest about your feelings with someone you trust. Their open ear and advice will provide a comforting balm.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your attempts to attract someone's attention aren't hitting the mark just yet. Make sure to hydrate this Monday. You will need your full energy to tackle the day, as things might get turbulent at work.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

In relationships, it's important to strike the right balance of give and take. If you are giving more than you receive, it could lead to problems. Don't stress about deadlines, and don't let yourself be pressured into making any big decisions before you are ready.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Put your strengths to good use in a tricky situation. You might have to deviate from established plans. Someone is extremely attracted to you and determined to win your notice.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20