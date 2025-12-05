Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, December 5, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 12/5/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 12/5/2025. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: The signs of the zodiac used to help people navigate the high seas, and they can still provide us with important guidance today. Astrologers look at the movements of the stars, moon, and planets to study how they will impact our life here on Earth. Are you striving for more harmony in your life, or are you looking for a little bit of excitement? Whatever it is your heart desires, the horoscope can help you achieve it! Keep reading to see how you can make the most of every opportunity this Friday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are attractive and receive a lot of attention. An old flame will reenter your life. Are you ready for that emotionally?

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

It might be time to take a professional risk. You approach new challenges with ambition and confidence. You are strong and show a lot of courage.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Not everyone is as ambitious as you are. Show compassion. Your charm will get you a long way. Hard work will do the rest.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Long-suppressed tensions are coming to the fore. You won't be able to ignore them, even if you'd like to. Difficult moments are opportunities for you to show your strength of character.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Success is on the horizon! You have good chances of winning big. Pay attention to the nuances in an important conversation. You might think you know what the other person is thinking but actually be totally off-base.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Break out of your daily routine and try something new. Show ambition and imagination. If you feel constricted, try pushing your limits with sports or exercise. This can help you realize your potential.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Be sure you don't lose your grip on the facts. When it comes to love, expect to face a few hurdles. Surround yourself with people who are on your wavelength.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Love is calling! You have a good chance of finding your dream partner in the next few days. Keep your eyes open.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

The wind is at your back, and you are able to get a lot done with relative ease. Seize the opportunity! Make sure you eat enough vitamins in the morning to keep your energy levels up.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Be the bigger person and have understanding for the weaknesses of others. Someone is trying to deceive you. Don't be gullible!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Stop downplaying yourself and your talents. Celebrate your accomplishments! Singles may soon meet their dream partner.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20