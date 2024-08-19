Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 19, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 8/19/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Could it be the right the time to make important changes in matters of love, work, or finances at the start of a new week? Check out your daily horoscope for August 19 and find out what the stars have to say!

Your free horoscope on Monday, August 19, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 8/19/2024. © 123RF/forplayday Humanity has always been fascinated by the vastness of the universe. The twinkling of the stars is more than just inspiring –it can hold answers to life's big questions! Let astrology translate those messages into practical advice. Monday sees a full Moon in the smart sign of Aquarius. Also known as a Sturgeon moon, this phenomenon favors celebrations and brining projects to completion. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: take advantage of a fruitful day and dare to reach for the stars! Your horoscope can help you achieve greatness in everything you try.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're driven, but don't use others as stepladders. Aries, you're entering a new phase. Make sure you've got the right approach, you don't want to dare too little or too much.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Everyone around you is honest, and objective. That makes compromises much easier to reach than usual. Enjoy this phase. After this long dry spell, things are looking up romantically.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You are longing for more tenderness and understanding. Are you sending the right signals? Take it easy, now isn't great for taking on difficult new challenges.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You impress at business events with your self-confident demeanor. Don't let yourself get lazy now. You're on the path to success, but you still need to walk the walk.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You are good at communicating your deepest thoughts and feelings. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Things will be better soon.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If you're feeling unsettled, you should pay more attention to your dreams. They've got clues to what will sooth your soul. Don't withdraw if you're struggling at work. Keep pushing.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're simply unstoppable at the moment. Don't give into that random urge without thinking things through. A new challenge at work may make you feel insecure.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You'll get a new responsibility that will take all your attention. You can impress with your skills, and ability to commit. This will be rewarded on many levels and financially.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You can speak your mind, but it's the tone that makes the music. Your talents are in high demand, Sagittarius. Learn how to showcase them better.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You courageously take on every challenge and are successful. You seem to be pulling all the strings. The only question is for how long can you handle the strain? It can be difficult for you to establishing structure and give instructions.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Why haven't you noticed that you're wearing everyone out with constant negativity? Brighten up, Aquarius! Make decisions spontaneously, your gut instinct has served you well so far.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20