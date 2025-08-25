Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 25, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 8/25/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Are you looking for some advice to guide you in the right direction this week? Monday's daily horoscope has the tips you need in love, career, and health.

Your free horoscope on Monday, August 25, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 8/25/2025. © unsplash/NOAA Astrologers interpret the constellation of stars to see what effects the celestial movements will have on our lives here on Earth. After all, everything in the universe is interconnected. If you are looking for change, don't just wait for something to happen in your life. Take the first step, and you will soon be on the path toward greater happiness and harmony. The horoscope can help you along your journey. Are you ready for the new week? Every zodiac sign has the chance to make a positive start this Monday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Someone is putting you to the test. You will pass with flying colors, if you stay focused. Celebrate your success

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your understanding and empathetic demeanor opens the hearts of others. Strengthen your immune system with lots of vitamins and rest.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't get trapped always doing the same old, same old. Break out of your daily routine, and challenge yourself to try something new this week.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't tell yourself you can't do something. Give it a go! Be open and honest with your partner, even if it's a little uncomfortable.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't destroy the moment by rushing through things. Stop and smell the roses! Your expertise and your charismatic personality are a recipe for success.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Stay on the alert! You don't want to slip up now, or your reputation might suffer. You feel an inner restlessness. Go for a long walk to calm down.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Only by sticking to your values will your accomplishments gain meaning. You are in the mood to slack off. Think of whom you might be leaving in the lurch by doing so.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster ride! Don't be so modest, and don't diminish your accomplishments. You deserve all the praise you receive.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your reliable nature is appreciated by others. You have the opportunity to achieve great success. Your charm and seductive energy is irresistible!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Wallowing in guilt won't solve anyone's problems. Take time to listen and reflect, and then commit to action. This is the only thing that will make you feel better.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

The attention and care you have given to others are now circling back to you. Enjoy the recognition! Your energy and excitement for life are overflowing. Share those positive vibes with others.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20