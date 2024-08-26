Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 26, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 8/25/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Wondering what path to take in matters of love, work, and health at the start of a new week? Let the daily horoscope for August 26 show you the way!

Your free horoscope on Monday, August 26, 2024

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius or Pisces: no matter what your star sign, there's great knowledge to be gained by connecting to the wisdom of the universe. As long as you learn from the past and live in the present, your future will be as bright as dawn at the beginning of a new week. With Mercury still in retrograde, it's best to reflect and think deeply before acting today. Whether it's reassessing your relationship, drawing up fresh plans at work, or committing to a more healthy lifestyle, the constellations favor those who act in a considered manner. Find out where best to spend your intellectual and emotional energy on Monday with some valuable tips from astrology!



Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Has your confidence taken a big hit ? Don't indulge in self-pity today, Aries! Do some serious self-reflection and you'll rediscover just how much you really have going for you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You can finally settle an argument by using your debating skills. Your partner understands exactly what you need and deserves credit for that. Don't fall back into old habits at home.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You are easily annoyed and no one can please you at the moment. Take some time to be with yourself and your thoughts. Good organization will save you headaches at work.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Venus is sending a real lust for life your way today. Let go of restraint and float on the wings of love. There's so much to be gained from talking about your emotions.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Financially, things are looking great, and your fantastic charisma is helping at work. Now it's time to set the course for the future! Don't let yourself get rattled today. If others want something different from you, accept it calmly and without resentment.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Sometimes you are just too gullible and trusting of people. Take more time to think things over before making big decisions. If you're feeling weak, adjust your diet.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Put your needs aside to help someone out of a tight spot. You'll smooth things out at work by stating your case. Make sure you prepare well before getting involved in a big debate.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Professionally, you can take it easy. You've achieved a lot and you won't be asked to keep going at 100 miles per hour. Be more diplomatic with colleagues, your brashness isn't helping the atmosphere at work.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't decide anything yet, you should gather as much information as possible before pulling the trigger on a new deal. Diversify your investments, risks abound and you need to protect yourself.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You have a good nose for profitable projects. Don't rely on promises from people you know to be unreliable. If you want something done well, you'll have to do it yourself.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You want to prove yourself again and again, but you're in danger of overextending yourself, Aquarius! Too much day-dreaming makes you forget your actual duties and tasks. Stay focused.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20