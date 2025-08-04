Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 4, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 8/4/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Take control of your destiny and find out what the stars have in store for you this Monday in the daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Monday, August 4, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 8/4/2025. © 123rf.com/studio3321 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Should your zodiac sign play it safe or take a risk this Monday? Buckle up! Things are about to get exciting in matters of love.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A situation might arise that you don't feel up to confronting alone. Don't be afraid to ask for help! Let your imagination run wild. Your creative energy is contagious.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Friendships need to be cultivated. A series of setbacks will make your path bumpy. Keep plugging away, but be sure to take time out to rest and recover.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Think about your immune system, and give it what it needs. Things are on the up and up. You are steadily moving toward your goal, and the end is in sight.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Romance is in the air! Everything is going swimmingly in your relationship. Enjoy the sense of togetherness you share with your partner. You radiate optimism and confidence.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't push yourself too hard. Instead, treat yourself to a day of leisure. Don't worry, you'll soon have everything under control again.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are finally starting to get in your groove, although there are still things that remain unclear. Don't expect all questions to be resolved right away. Good things need time to mature. Keep doing your thing – you're on the right path!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are expecting far too much from your family members. Show them some grace. If you want to experience true love, you have to open up your heart and be vulnerable.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't bottle everything up inside. Say what's on your mind. You are vulnerable to a summer cold. Stay warm, and make sure you are getting all your vitamins.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Share your ideas with friends, and seek feedback. The exchange will inspire you to move forward with renewed energy. A chance encounter will make your heart flutter!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You have a good nose for negotiations, which will benefit you financially. Good news will bring you a surge of confidence.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't hesitate! Now is the time to buckle down if you want to succeed. Have confidence in yourself, and remember why it is you do what you do.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20