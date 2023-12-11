Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, December 11, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 12/11/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Monday, December 11, 2023

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: can you make time for reflection today? It's almost a new Moon, which makes this Monday a great time to reset. The planets Mars and Jupiter are sending creative energy your way. That said, don't go starting a million new projects all at once. Take a beat and figure out where you want to spend your forces. Many zodiac signs might crave something new that brings positive change or improvement in different aspects of life. Constellations are aligned for smooth communication, so take advantage by setting a new course! Astrology will be your guide no matter where you're headed.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're living in a fantasy world and beyond your financial means. It's time for a reality check, Aries. Stop pushing yourself to the brink and pull back while you still can.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Jealousy won't do you any good. In fact, it'll only make things harder. Even if it doesn't seem like it now, you can rely on your partner as long as you clear the air.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Dare to pamper yourself, Gemini. Take a nice bath or get a massage. Be sensitive to your love's needs and remember that they may be secretly struggling too.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your partner's mistrust leaves your romantic desires unfulfilled. Show your true feelings and banish their fears. You're ready for even the most complex task, which hasn't gone unnoticed with your boss!

Leo Horoscope: July 23 to August 23

Enjoy the time you have with your passions. No one is expecting you to perform flawlessly at work, so stop beating yourself up for every tiny mistake.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Good business opportunities are coming your way. Pay attention to what you spend your precious time on. You need people who invigorate and inspire you.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're making some steady progress is multiple areas, but it doesn't come easy – nothing worthwhile ever does. Allow your heart to open for someone special. Why don't you tell them how you feel?



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You can finally put your imagination and energy to work. Many might be astonished by your plans, but that's no reason to give up. Take care, emotional turbulence is coming.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Maybe you should take a beat and enjoy this quiet phase on your own. If you're feeling restless, then now isn't for making decisions.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You tend to believe you're always surrounded by enemies, but that's not a healthy way to be, Capricorn. Have you ever thought about your own actions? Stop postponing important decisions. Listen to your gut and be assertive.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Someone's reliability will surprise you and help you out of a hole. But if you don't take care of your own finances, it will all be for nothing.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20§