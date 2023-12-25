Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, December 25, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 12/25/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Astrology brings good tidings on Christmas Day! Let the stars brighten up your holiday season with some festive advice from the daily horoscope for December 25.

Christmastime is about friends, family, and festive cheer, so what better sign for the Moon to find itself in than the social Gemini? December 25 sees the constellations move into the perfect position for social endeavors. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, reach out to your loved ones and find peace in their company. Sit down with the people whose advice you value the most and draw inspiration from them as you chart a course to a better tomorrow.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Relationships thrive when love and trust work hand in hand. Let go of your suspicions and go all-in when it comes to your partner. You could be floating on cloud nine as tenderness replaces tension!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't give away your masterplan for the new year – the surprise effect can work to your advantage. There's no magical recipe out there. Build a foundation brick by brick and experiment with new approaches at work.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Be open to new things. This is a good time for growing both personally and professionally. When you're insecure, you tend to hide your true feelings, which only ends up hurting you more. Open up, Gemini!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Avoid stress at all costs. Use any spare time to relax or hang out with friends as you recharge your batteries. A deep desire could become reality, all you need is patience.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you're short of money at the moment, maybe it's finally time to get to grips with smarter budgeting. You get on with everyone, but that doesn't mean you can afford to let your guard down.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're about to get a helping hand financially, which fixes a lot of latent issues. Just keep calm and think through your worries. It's never too late to revise a bad decision.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Communication is key today, and it could have long-lasting effects on your plans. At home, there's love and happiness to enjoy, while singles have romance in their sights.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Unsolicited advice doesn't always go down well. All your current problems can be traced back to unhappiness with yourself. You've got plentiful reserves of determination and focus today, take care of the work you've been putting off for a long.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

It takes a deep talk with someone you trust to help you see that some of your behavior has been wrong. All relationships have ups and downs, and that's OK as long as you recognize the need for change.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your partner has been clear about what they need. Stop arguing and start listening, Capricorn! You can come out the other end of this period with renewed confidence.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't test your work colleagues' patience this holiday season. Chill, Aquarius! You may be surprised at how quickly all your financial worries will vanish if you just cut out one or two unnecessary expenses. Give yourself a breather.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20