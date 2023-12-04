Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, December 4, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 12/4/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Monday, December 4, 2023

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready for some intense passionate energy today? The planet of love, Venus, is heading into the emotional water sign of Scorpio, where it will stay until December 29. This transit is powerful and will drive many to take deep dives into their passion projects. Handling money and dramatic situations will be easier while this planet glows in Scorpio. The moon is in the busy-body sign of Virgo. This lunar energy may make some signs want to get cracking and organizing. Check out your horoscope to see what these transits mean for you.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

What do you think will happen if you keep asking for more than you're willing to give? Consider making some changes, Aries. You have the power to turn a new leaf.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Precision is required in everything you do. These kinds of demands can lead to exhaustion. Plan some time to relax.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Finally, you get some positive financial news. You can take on more responsibility. You're in great shape and have tons of energy. Someone has been trying to hold you back, and now you're out of their reach.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Could you be the reason your relationship isn't satisfactory? You have a healthy dose of curiosity and want to get to the bottom of mysteries. Not everyone loves this trait.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You've been feeling restricted and like you keep running into road blocks. Have more faith in your work, Leo.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're in the mood for simple, dreamy moments with your love. Don't feel guilty if you spend time with your sweetie instead of getting things done.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You need to reconsider your financial situation. Writing can be healing. Have you ever considered working out your feelings on paper?



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Today isn't great for making important decisions or negotiations. You feel like all you can do is tread water. Be patient, things will change.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've got all the cards and know how to play them. It'd be smarter not to get involved in silly competitions today.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

The universe is sending some sexy energy your way. Your love life is about to be aflame!



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Now's a great time to tidy up your life. Don't put yourself under too much pressure to succeed. You have to take care of your joints.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20