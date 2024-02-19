Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 19, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 2/19/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The stars can help you make the most of the opportunities coming your way this Monday! Don't let love pass you by, and check out your daily horoscope.



Your free horoscope on Monday, February 19, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 2/19/2024. © 123RF/jee1999 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you in your feelings today?

The moon is waxing in the water sign of Cancer, which can make emotions run deep. What's more, the sun moves into the unique sign of Pisces, where connections are paramount. Your horoscope has the scoop on all the vibes coming your way this Monday. All you have to do is let the stars guide you!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Enjoy all the good vibes today. You've been waiting for this kind of feeling for a while. It's all falling into place.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You don't give up just because the path is thorny and rocky. You'll get through this tough phase with tenacity. Let your partner keep their little secrets. Have faith!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Stay critical, and you won't fall for anyone's tricks. You have the confidence to pursue your goals.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You rarely get bored. You know what you want and how to achieve it. The planets are aligned for love. Attached crabs feel safe and secure in their relationships.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You love luxury, but be careful with money and try to avoid senseless spending. Your team appreciates your skills and enjoys working with you.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're having a hard time being cool with your partner pursuing their own plans. You have to give them their freedom, Virgo. At work, skip the small talk and get to business.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are in a great position to help resolve issues in your community. Get some fresh air and more sleep and you'll feel stronger.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You need a new challenge to banish your boredom. If you feel betrayed and dissatisfied, articulate those feelings.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't pretend you don't have a cold. Take that illness seriously and get healthy. Work on being punctual.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You want to assert yourself, but you don't want to step on people's toes. Let your playful side come out.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Today is good for love, harmony, tenderness, flirting, and parties. Have some spontaneous and haphazard fun with loved ones. Your love life will get a real boost soon. Even though you're stressed, you aren't alone.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20