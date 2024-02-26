Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 26, 2024
Do you have questions about love, career, and health? Your daily horoscope has the answers you seek. Get some celestial wisdom at the start of a new week!
Your free horoscope on Monday, February 26, 2024
Do you know what you're looking for in love?
What about work? Are you on a productive high, or is it high time to make a radical change? Let astrology help you answer some of these questions.
The Moon begins February 26 in the grounded sign of Virgo before moving into Libra, ever obsessed with balance.
That makes this Monday a great day to weigh your options in a calculated fashion. Pay especially close attention to the consequences of making major changes at work.
Your horoscope can help you figure out the path that will lead you towards your best possible life. Just follow the stars!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You can't expect joy to just fall into your lap, Aries. If you're unhappy, it's a great time to find new activities that excite you.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Step carefully, not everything is going as planned at work. You can look forward to some great romantic pampering this week!
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Don't be so timid, show your true talents in a new endeavor. You've got this, and the unwavering support of your friends will help you achieve greatness.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You're one happy crab when it comes to romance, even if you and your boo squabble ever now and again. Enjoy the intimacy!
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You shouldn't conduct important negotiations at the moment. Don't be satisfied with a few superficial remarks, try to understand and clarify any problems at work.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Sparks are flying, especially for singles. Your sweetheart is waiting for you to prove your love.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
It's time to make a decision, Libra. Good times are coming to your professional life. Make sure you've got a plan to make the most of them.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Your energy is back and you feel good again. Keep pushing, you can find a solution that suits the situation.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Don't let a failure discourage you completely. Take the defeat in stride and look to the future. New financial opportunities are coming. Follow the advice of the expert.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You know exactly what you want. Stand by your opinion. Pamper yourself from time to time. When was the last time you had a bubble bath?
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Hold on to your heart, someone might just be playing with you! Lean into your strengths in a tricky situation. Trust your decision-making skills.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You can help friends to solve problems objectively. There's no need to be stingy, you've got money coming in.
Cover photo: 123rf.com/tomwang