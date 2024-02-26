Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 26, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 2/26/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Do you have questions about love, career, and health? Your daily horoscope has the answers you seek. Get some celestial wisdom at the start of a new week!

Your free horoscope on Monday, February 26, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 2/26/2024.
Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 2/26/2024.  © 123rf.com/tomwang

Do you know what you're looking for in love?

What about work? Are you on a productive high, or is it high time to make a radical change? Let astrology help you answer some of these questions.

The Moon begins February 26 in the grounded sign of Virgo before moving into Libra, ever obsessed with balance.

Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, February 22, 2024
Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, February 22, 2024

That makes this Monday a great day to weigh your options in a calculated fashion. Pay especially close attention to the consequences of making major changes at work.

Your horoscope can help you figure out the path that will lead you towards your best possible life. Just follow the stars!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You can't expect joy to just fall into your lap, Aries. If you're unhappy, it's a great time to find new activities that excite you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Step carefully, not everything is going as planned at work. You can look forward to some great romantic pampering this week!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't be so timid, show your true talents in a new endeavor. You've got this, and the unwavering support of your friends will help you achieve greatness.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're one happy crab when it comes to romance, even if you and your boo squabble ever now and again. Enjoy the intimacy!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You shouldn't conduct important negotiations at the moment. Don't be satisfied with a few superficial remarks, try to understand and clarify any problems at work.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Sparks are flying, especially for singles. Your sweetheart is waiting for you to prove your love.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

It's time to make a decision, Libra. Good times are coming to your professional life. Make sure you've got a plan to make the most of them.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your energy is back and you feel good again. Keep pushing, you can find a solution that suits the situation.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't let a failure discourage you completely. Take the defeat in stride and look to the future. New financial opportunities are coming. Follow the advice of the expert.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You know exactly what you want. Stand by your opinion. Pamper yourself from time to time. When was the last time you had a bubble bath?

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Hold on to your heart, someone might just be playing with you! Lean into your strengths in a tricky situation. Trust your decision-making skills.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20

You can help friends to solve problems objectively. There's no need to be stingy, you've got money coming in.

Cover photo: 123rf.com/tomwang

More on Daily Horoscope: