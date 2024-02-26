Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 26, 2024

Do you have questions about love, career, and health? Your daily horoscope has the answers you seek. Get some celestial wisdom at the start of a new week!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 2/26/2024. © 123rf.com/tomwang

Do you know what you're looking for in love?

What about work? Are you on a productive high, or is it high time to make a radical change? Let astrology help you answer some of these questions.

The Moon begins February 26 in the grounded sign of Virgo before moving into Libra, ever obsessed with balance.

That makes this Monday a great day to weigh your options in a calculated fashion. Pay especially close attention to the consequences of making major changes at work.

Your horoscope can help you figure out the path that will lead you towards your best possible life. Just follow the stars!