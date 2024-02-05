Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 5, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 2/5/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Take your fate into your own hands and let the stars guide you! Your daily horoscope on February 5 can help you kick off your Monday with gusto.

Your free horoscope on Monday, February 5, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 2/5/2024. © 123rf/evgenyatamanenko Cosmic inspiration can help you find positivity and get your energy flowing again. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: let those spontaneous ideas take flight! Mercury will spread a lot of intense mental energy on Monday. The Sun is in the unique sign of Aquarius, too, which means wild thoughts can lead to unexpected paths and adventures. Couple that with the Moon moving through optimistic Sagittarius and you've got the perfect conditions for a great day! Now may be a great time for you to take risks. Your horoscope help you gain the courage to make some daring moves!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Stay vigilant and keep your eyes open, you don't want to be short-changed. You need to speak up if you're feeling attacked!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You've got great support from your family. Now is the time to get moving again. Physical activity is a balm for the soul.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Gemini, you've got to chill out a bit and open up. Otherwise, you'll be in a constant state of fight or flight. Take some chances in flirting.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Are dwelling on negative thoughts? There could be a reason. Maybe you'll discover something important about yourself. Not everything has gone so smoothly so far, but that will change quickly.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your determined demeanor doesn't always win you friends and recognition. A challenging aspect may make it difficult for you to keep yourself under control. Don't let anyone bait you.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Not everything is meant as seriously as you take it. You're too sensitive. Don't let anyone talk you into taking a financial risk today.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Hasty planning won't make for a fantastic adventure. Take your time to think things through. Share those romantic thoughts with someone special to you!



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Allow idealism to drive you. Results will come eventually. Try to have some patience. Remember, there is strength in being calm.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're giving mixed vibes, Sagittarius. Your sweetheart doesn't know where they stand with you. This makes them suspicious and reserved. Your financials are starting to look up.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Something things need to be said, Capricorn. Silence won't get you where you want to go. You're full of spontaneity and excitement – seek out any opportunity for joy and fun.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Even the smallest criticisms make you feel attacked. You need to do something about this, Aquarius. Are you letting your mood carry you away? Don't lose sight of the big picture.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20