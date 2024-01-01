Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, January 1, 2024
Happy New Year! 2024 is here and your daily horoscope can help you start things off on the right foot.
Your free horoscope on Monday, January 1, 2024
Will 2024 be full of luck, love, and money?
Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, changes are coming.
The Moon is waning in the dedicated and detail oriented sign of Virgo today. This lunar energy is great for planning. Have you set your intentions for the New Year or started manifesting what you crave?
The planets of Venus and Saturn may force many to look at the negative sides of each plan and idea. A dose of realism might be exactly what you need when setting goals.
Let the stars guide you, and you'll aim for the things you can achieve.
Your monthly and daily horoscopes have the advice you need to invigorate your love and work life. Let the stars help you glow bright!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You shouldn't take delays personally. Stay calm and focus on what works. You'll blossom soon.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Your superiority makes you feel strong, but it doesn't always rub others the right way. Find a good financial advisor for this year.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You're more calm and modest than usual, this has a positive effect. Expect to grow in a harmonious way this year if you stick to well-laid plans.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Once you find your center, you'll be full of new energy. Don't watch your partner like a hawk, or they might take steps to escape your oppressive gaze.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You may have a restless mind today. You might not get the recognition you crave by following the grain. Take pride in your weirdness.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Stop deflecting, Virgo. You won't be able to dodge those questions forever. Your friends are trying to help. Listen to them.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
That stubbornness won't have the effect you want. Your ability to cultivate relationships is exemplary.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Flattery works on you every time. If you don't keep a cool head, you'll find yourself in a sticky situation. Watch your words, you don't want to accidentally sting your friends, Scorpio.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21
You're done with being dissatisfied. It's time to tread new paths. Walking a new path will have some real advantages. Singles should get ready for new crushes.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Letting go allows you to take a deep dive into happiness. Once you decide to act, all those big problems will be easy to solve.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Accept a challenge you know you can complete. You need to make some changes. Make sure you share your thoughts with your partner.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You're dealing with some major setbacks, and you haven't really shaken off the disappointment yet. Don't fret, just get some new inspiration to get out of that rut.
