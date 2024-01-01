Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, January 1, 2024

Happy New Year! 2024 is here and your daily horoscope can help you start things off on the right foot.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 1/1/2024. © 123RF/jegas

Will 2024 be full of luck, love, and money?

Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, changes are coming.

The Moon is waning in the dedicated and detail oriented sign of Virgo today. This lunar energy is great for planning. Have you set your intentions for the New Year or started manifesting what you crave?

The planets of Venus and Saturn may force many to look at the negative sides of each plan and idea. A dose of realism might be exactly what you need when setting goals.

Let the stars guide you, and you'll aim for the things you can achieve.

