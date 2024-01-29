Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, January 29, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 1/29/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will this Monday be full of manic energy, or can you set things in order with calm and composure? Your daily horoscope on January 29 knows what the stars have in store for you!



Your free horoscope on Monday, January 29, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 1/29/2024. © 123RF/andriano Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, and Libra: no matter your innate characteristics, some days are all about the details! The Moon is waning in the productive sign of Virgo, and this kind of energy is great for dealing with practical issues. The alignment of Mars and Uranus also makes many signs want to explore. It's a good time to look into your wild ideas and passions you've only ever dreamed of. Your horoscope can help you harness the energy of the stars and strive for more. The sky's the limit!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You like to look dignified and value open communication. Make sure you're willing to listen to your family and loves.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're successful and other think you're strong. This arouses envy and mistrust. Don't let yourself be swayed from your path. Clarify financial matters and don't take any more risks.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're ready to stand up for your opinions. Just make sure you don't push too hard. You face every challenge with courage.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you don't follow the doctor's advice, nothing will improve in your health situation. Don't let other people's negative thoughts stop you.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Anyone who touches your heart will find warmth and understanding. You're increasingly self-confident. A job offer that allows you to realize your grand ideas awaits!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You'll have everything under control soon. It's ok to let yourself be pampered, Virgo! Singles should be on the lookout for love today.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You've got lots to work through at the moment. Luckily, you've got no interest in leaving anything undone. Some health woes may make you grumpy. They will pass, Libra!



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Whoever comes into your life right now will make a real impression. Take time out to plan everything, not just your work life.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

During that honeymoon phase, you run the risk of only seeing the things you want to. Don't go chasing someone who doesn't exist. Your mental and physical health is stellar. It's time to go for your goals.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Capricorn, someone unique may have eyes for you. Be on the lookout at work, not everyone has your bests interests at heart.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Sometimes your memory plays tricks. Focus on learning and growing. Don't get frustrated when you don't understand something immediately.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20