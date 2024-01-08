Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, January 8, 2024

The stars can tell you if your Monday will be full of luck and new opportunities. Check out your daily horoscope to see if the vibes are right.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 1/8/2024. © 123rf.com/ollomy

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the planets are aligned for cooperation.

The position of the planet Venus to Jupiter makes many zodiac signs more likely to be forgiving today.

What's more, the moon is in the forward-looking sign of Sagittarius. Now's the time to let go of disagreements and look toward new projects and adventures.

The stars can help you focus your energy effectively. Use your horoscope to see if you should be working on your career, love life, or financials.

Look to the stars, and the universe will guide you.