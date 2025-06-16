Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, June 16, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 6/16/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Start a new week with a spring in your step as the daily horoscope for June 16 gives you a glimpse into what Monday has in store for you!

Your free horoscope on Monday, June 16, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 6/16/2025. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, the stars are always on your side. All it takes for you to tap into their wisdom and energy is an open heart. Love, work, health, and finances: no matter what your main objectives are, astrology can give you the foundation on which to build a better future. Take a closer look at the different paths open to you in life and trust the inner voice that guides you towards happiness. Ultimately, we all make our own luck. Let the daily horoscope show you how!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

No matter what you're up to, your partner is always happy to join in. Tear down those walls and let them in! With Venus on your side, romance is fully blossoming.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

A slightly tense mood makes you irritable and sensitive to criticism. Avoid heated conversations today, even if you have a lot to say. As long as you don't overestimate your abilities, you can achieve a lot.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You have to reckon with a stubborn person in a professional matter, so be careful and diplomatic. Physical issues will also end up affecting your mental health, so don't let anything fester.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're ready to flirt, entice, and be in the center of attention today. It's fine to peacock, but don't get arrogant, Cancer! A new development at work could help you take flight.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't rush into making big decisions today, you can achieve a lot more with prudence. There are risks lurking and only a keen eye will spot them. Everything is easier if you exercise a little more care and discipline.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Too often you have only done what others expected of you. Change your priorities, Virgo! A boost of confidence will give you the tools to be more assertive, go with that instinct.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You feel happy and find beauty in the small things. Connections with new friends blossom and old fears lose their influence. Use this period to lay the foundations of a new you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Anyone who seeks you out today will find warmth and understanding. You show great interest in others, have a lot of compassion, and are an attentive listener. Beware of neglecting your own needs, though.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Take a step back, you need a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Venus gives you an extra dose of charisma. Let go of restraints and float into a romantic adventure.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You don't give up until you've won over all the doubters, but does that need for validation really help you in the long run? Emotional balance is a worthy goal to work towards.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Whatever you tackle has a great chance of success. Do the hard work and you'll suddenly find yourself thriving. Reach out to people you trust if you still have doubts about a plan.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20