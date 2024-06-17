Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, June 17, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 6/17/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Get the scoop on the astrological vibes coming your way this Monday with the daily horoscope for June 17!



Your free horoscope on Monday, June 17, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 6/17/2024. © 123RF/natoushe Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready for some deep feelings? The Moon is waxing in the water sign of Scorpio, making this Monday all about taking risky emotional dives. Your horoscope can tell you how the stars and planets will align in matters of love, health, and career. Some signs may need to take a leap of faith, while others are best advised to take it easy and watch their step. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, June 16, 2024 Don't leave everything up to chance! You have the power to shape destiny according to your own designs.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Trust your gut and use those professional contacts wisely. Roll up your sleeves and go for it, Aries. The planets are sending you some positive vibes.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Shirking all your obligations won't do you any good. You've got to prove how good of a friend you can be. You may need to stand up for someone or comfort them in their hour of need.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Only convincing arguments will help in a critical financial situation. Get ready for a promising professional time and make the most of it.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Small arguments with your partner are brewing. You may not be feeling your best. Take extra care of yourself.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Enjoy heartfelt and intimate hours with your loved one. Address that topic that you've been putting off for a while. Share what's on your mind, today.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Be careful with your words, your thoughts don't flow as easily as usual. You don't have to be satisfied with some vague remarks. Dig deeper and seek clarity.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

The current constellations are set to bring peace to you and all your loved ones. Look forward to beautiful times with your family. Artistic Libras should great ready for a productive phase full of creative excitement. Get inspiration from the depths of your soul.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your courage and determination are very impressive. Just don't get bogged down in a rigid attitude. Singles should focus on finding calm rather than passion today.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You look terrific and make many hearts beat faster. You're one charismatic Sagittarius, enjoy the attention!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't be afraid to break new ground. What's stopping you from doing something completely different from what's expected? Let your partner know what really moves you.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

The stars are aligned perfectly for love, make the most of this phase. You may feel irresistibly attracted to someone today.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20