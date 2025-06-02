Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, June 2, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 6/2/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 6/2/2025. Get in touch with the cosmic vibes influencing your zodiac sign. Whether in matters of love, career, or health, the daily horoscope can help you gain insight into what the future holds. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: The tips of astrology can help you live life to the fullest! You'd be surprised what you can achieve with a little inspiration from the universe. What are you waiting for? Take your happiness into your own hands!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You have a keen eye for details, but don't lose out on the big picture. Desires and passions may take strong possession of you. Beware of someone trying to seduce you!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Exercise patience. Your ideas are brilliant, but they might take time to come to fruition. Letting your jealousy get the better of you will only harm yourself and others.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You expect too much of others. Take more responsibility, and be ready to put in the hard work. It will pay off with good job prospects!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't try to bring about any big changes by force. One careless remark could undermine everything you've worked hard to build up. Try to show some restraint!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

No one will judge you for a mistake if you honestly acknowledge your error. You will receive some good news, and it will take a load off your mind.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Tensions could come to a head. It will take collaboration and teamwork to diffuse the situation. Take the lead on negotiating a solution.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't always compare yourself to others – you are unique and special! Treat yourself to a break after a hard day's work. You can recharge your batteries with a long walk or a warm bath.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your suggestions might not be well received at first, but people will come to appreciate your point of view if you persevere. Be careful when shopping, and stick to your budget.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You get a good opportunity to make a little extra cash. Keep your goals realistic, and work toward achieving them with concrete, practical steps.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

It's better to take urgent matters into your own hands. Beware of impulsive spending. Keep a close eye on your bank balance, and stick to the basics right now.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your happiness is at a peak! Now is the time to take action toward realizing that dream you've been contemplating. At work, developments will happen quickly, but you'll manage to stay on top of things.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20