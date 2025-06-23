Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, June 23, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 6/23/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Whatever the stars have in store for you at the start of a new week? Give your Monday a boost of cosmic luck with the daily horoscope on June 23!



Your free horoscope on Monday, June 23, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 6/23/2025. © 123rf/yaalan Each zodiac sign draws its energy from the Moon and planets, which help to create the conditions that frame our choices. But whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, nothing is ever set in stone. You always have a choice when it comes to the goals that you've set yourself in matters of love, career, and finances, as well as the methods that you pick for achieving them. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, June 20, 2025 Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, June 22, 2025 Connect to the cosmic flow and seek inspiration in the stars. With a bit of work and some luck, you'll find your way to true happiness and balance. Read on and let astrology guide you forward.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

If you feel you have to prioritize principles over pragmatic considerations, be prepared to accept delayed results. This can be an inspiring phase for your professional development.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your cosmic luck is ebbing at the moment, so don't expect too much from today. Examine your thought processes before blaming others for minor failures. Those who cannot forgive are victims of their past.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You find it difficult to concentrate on your work, something keeps getting in the way. Hang in there and don't be too hard on yourself. A heightened sensitivity to the actions of others may cause you pain.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

New relationships bring their own ups and downs. Though Venus makes you attractive, you will have to make some difficult choices that go beyond the surface. If you insist too stubbornly on your point of view, you won't get anywhere.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your partner won't keep waiting for you to give them more of your time. Make sure you give them your full attention. Professionally, the day doesn't hold much excitement for you, but that's also OK.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Everything is easier if you take a little more care and implement discipline. Don't rush your partner into everything, make more space for compromise and collaboration.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Free yourself now from burdensome duties and useless tasks. You can streamline your life by letting go of doubts and trusting your feelings, Libra. Put yourself first today.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A positive cosmic alignment gives you sufficient strength and determination to start a new, yet difficult project. Don't forget to exercise, your body sometimes struggles to keep up with your mind.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You are prone to outbursts of anger or jealousy, which hurts those around you. Stick to good influences and remove yourself from tense situations. Leave the beaten track and dare to try new things at work.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You feel at ease around every type of people, which makes you a valuable addition to any team. All the changes you are aiming for need time to develop naturally, so don't rush anything.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Expect some minor ailments today. They will be a sign that you need to rest more and take better care with your nutrition. The great romantic in you might take hope from an unexpected flirt.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20